Gov. Newsom Signs Bill Forcing Schools to Provide Menstrual Products in Boys Bathrooms

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is now forcing public schools to provide free menstrual products in male bathrooms.

Yes really.

The far-left Governor signed legislation on Friday that forces all public schools serving students in grades 6-12 to stock free menstrual products in restrooms.

By law, they now must be provided in women’s bathrooms, all-gender bathrooms, and at least one men’s bathroom.

“On or before the start of the 2022–23 school year, a public school, including a school operated by a school district, county office of education, or charter school, maintaining any combination of classes from grades 6 to 12, inclusive, shall stock the school’s restrooms at all times with an adequate supply of menstrual products, available and accessible, free of cost, in all women’s restrooms and all-gender restrooms, and in at least one men’s restroom,” the new law states.

Nypost.com reports: The law also urges private educational institutions to adopt the new requirements.

“Our biology doesn’t always send an advanced warning when we’re about to start menstruating, which often means we need to stop whatever we’re doing and deal with a period,” said California Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, who sponsored the legislation. “Just as toilet paper and paper towels are provided in virtually every public bathrooms, so should menstrual products.”

Several other states have adopted or are considering similar measures.

“Menstrual equity is a matter of human rights,” advocacy group PERIOD said. “No student should ever lose learning time due to their periods, period.”