Gov. Newsom Signs Bill Forcing Doctors To Promote Jabs or Be BANNED From California

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill forcing doctors to promote the experimental Covid jabs to the public or face having their medical license stripped away.
Bill AB2098, introduced by Democratic Assembly Member Evan Low, declares that a physician or surgeon commits professional misconduct if they disseminate tell patients about any potential risks the COVID-19 jabs pose.
A doctor who commits such conduct could face discipline by the state medical board and could potentially lose their license to practice in California.
Thelibertydaily.com reports: The wording of the law makes it sound far more quaint than it is. Doctors “could” be disciplined if they’re not completely aligned with the objective of injecting every man, woman, and child as many times as possible with experimental drugs that have shown dramatic and oftentimes deadly adverse reactions. Even though the leave room open for interpretation by not definitively declaring doctors will be disciplined, let’s face reality. NO doctor who cares more about keeping their careers than serving their patients will risk it.
Unfortunately, the vast majority of doctors still practicing in California fall under this category.
To recap the current state of vaccine-affairs in America, the powers-that-be have accomplished three goals. First, they’ve taken away informed consent through lies, gaslighting, propaganda, and the worst mass censorship campaign this nation has ever seen. Then, they used threats to compel tens of millions of Americans to get jabbed even if they were well informed and thereby didn’t want to get injected. Third, they turned citizens against citizens by declaring the unvaccinated as essentially unclean and unworthy.
It’s not enough that the powers-that-be have done all this. Now, California has taken it up a notch by quashing medical professionals who want to tell the truth. Doctors will now have to choose between following the science or following the government’s edicts. In the case of Covid-19 vaccines, these choices are mutually exclusive.
As California goes, so too do other blue states. We can expect similar laws to be passed many more states in the near future.
Bit by bit, the globalist elites like Gavin Newsom are chopping down our rights, freedoms, and protections. They are making people ignore science, denounce reason, and remain silent about the evil around us.
