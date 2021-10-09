Gov. Newsom Makes Critical Race Theory ‘Mandatory’ for All High School Graduates

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Friday that forces public high schools to mandate critical race theory for all students with no exceptions.

The law places CRT classes on the same par as math and English in California schools.

Model curriculum for the requirement is recommended to focus upon blacks, Hispanics, Native Americans, and Asians.

The curriculum requirement enters effect in the 2025-2026 school year.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: Increasingly historical education in American public schools and universities is defined solely by a left-wing retelling of narratives regarding minority groups, rather than instruction on broad American history. California school districts have sought to rename schools named after American figures such as Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, and George Washington, citing claims that the great Americans were “white supremacists” and “known racists.”

California public schools have seen a sharp decline in enrollment since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic, with many parents citing declining quality of education and left-wing brainwashing. Approximately half of public school students meet English language instruction standards, with less than half meeting math standards.