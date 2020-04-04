Gov. Newsom: Coronavirus Is Our ‘Opportunity’ to Push Progressive Agenda

California Gov. Gavin Newsom boasted that the coronavirus outbreak is an “opportunity” to push progressive policies across the United States.

Speaking at a virtual press conference on Friday, the Democratic governor stated:

“Absolutely, we see this as an opportunity reshape the way we do business and how we govern.”

Newsom was responding to a question from a Bloomberg News reporter about whether he saw “the potential” amid the lockdown for “a new progressive era in California.”

“That shouldn’t put shivers up the spines of one party or the other,” he said.

“I think it’s an opportunity anew for both parties to come together and meet this moment and really start to think more systemically, not situationally, not just about getting out of this moment.”

“There is opportunity for reimagining a [more] progressive era as it [relates] to capitalism,” Gov. Newsom continued.

“So yes, absolutely we see this as an opportunity to reshape the way we do business and how we govern.”

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: Newsom’s comments echo a similar sentiment from House Majority Whip James Clyburn, who reportedly told fellow Democrats on a conference call that he saw the coronavirus relief package as a “tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.” Clyburn’s office told the Washington Examiner those comments were taken out of context.

Former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden also referred to the coronavirus relief package as an “opportunity” to accomplish progressive agenda goals.

“We’re gonna have an opportunity, I believe in the next round [of congressional economic aid] here, to use the — my green economy — my Green Deal to be able to generate both economic ground and consistent with the kind of infusion of money as we need into the system to keep it going,” Biden told PBS NewsHour in March.

The California governor complimented Trump’s response to the pandemic this week by saying he’d be “lying” if he said Trump hasn’t been responsive.