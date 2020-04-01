Gov. Newsom Commutes Sentences for 14 Convicted Killers Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is responding to the coronavirus pandemic by commuting the sentences of 14 convicted killers.
Newsom made the decision to more quickly commute felons’ sentences in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, providing early release through parole to around 19 criminals – some of whom killed children and one who murdered a pregnant woman.
The 19 killers given commutations by Newsom include:
- 50-year-old Rodney McNeal convicted of stabbing his pregnant wife to death
- 75-year-old Suzanne Johnson convicted of assaulting a child to death
- 35-year-old Kristopher Blehm convicted for aiding in a murder
- 64-year-old Joann Parks convicted of killing her three children
- 67-year-old Rosemary Dyer convicted of murdering her husband
- 40-year-old Jason Bryant convicted for witnessing murder during a robbery
- 56-year-old Steven Bradley convicted of murdering a gas station worker
- 64-year-old Richard Flowers convicted of murdering a woman
- 61-year-old Samuel Eldredge convicted of shooting a person to death
- 49-year-old Ramon Rodriguez convicted of murdering a person for pay
- 56-year-old James Harris convicted of kidnapping and murdering two people
- 48-year-old Robert Glass convicted of murdering a burglary victim
- 45-year-old David Jassy convicted of murdering a man he was fighting with
- 68-year-old Shyrl Lamar convicted of witnessing the murder of two people
- Tri Thai, an immigrant, convicted of assault, dissuading a witness, and burglary
- Monsuru Tijani, an immigrant, convicted of issuing fake financial statements
- Shannon Thomas-Bland convicted of drug crimes
- Gabriel Garcia convicted of drug crimes
- Brenda Ibanez convicted of robbery and using a fake ID to buy a vehicle
Breitbart.com reports: Newsom also pardoned five felons who previously served their sentences for various crimes.
In New York, as Breitbart News reported, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) insistence that at least 1,100 inmates be released from prison during the coronavirus crisis has allowed eight sex offenders — three of whom raped children — to be freed back into the general public.