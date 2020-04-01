Gov. Newsom Commutes Sentences for 14 Convicted Killers Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is responding to the coronavirus pandemic by commuting the sentences of 14 convicted killers.

Newsom made the decision to more quickly commute felons’ sentences in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, providing early release through parole to around 19 criminals – some of whom killed children and one who murdered a pregnant woman.

The 19 killers given commutations by Newsom include:

50-year-old Rodney McNeal convicted of stabbing his pregnant wife to death

75-year-old Suzanne Johnson convicted of assaulting a child to death

35-year-old Kristopher Blehm convicted for aiding in a murder

64-year-old Joann Parks convicted of killing her three children

67-year-old Rosemary Dyer convicted of murdering her husband

40-year-old Jason Bryant convicted for witnessing murder during a robbery

56-year-old Steven Bradley convicted of murdering a gas station worker

64-year-old Richard Flowers convicted of murdering a woman

61-year-old Samuel Eldredge convicted of shooting a person to death

49-year-old Ramon Rodriguez convicted of murdering a person for pay

56-year-old James Harris convicted of kidnapping and murdering two people

48-year-old Robert Glass convicted of murdering a burglary victim

45-year-old David Jassy convicted of murdering a man he was fighting with

68-year-old Shyrl Lamar convicted of witnessing the murder of two people

Tri Thai, an immigrant, convicted of assault, dissuading a witness, and burglary

Monsuru Tijani, an immigrant, convicted of issuing fake financial statements

Shannon Thomas-Bland convicted of drug crimes

Gabriel Garcia convicted of drug crimes

Brenda Ibanez convicted of robbery and using a fake ID to buy a vehicle

Breitbart.com reports: Newsom also pardoned five felons who previously served their sentences for various crimes.

In New York, as Breitbart News reported, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) insistence that at least 1,100 inmates be released from prison during the coronavirus crisis has allowed eight sex offenders — three of whom raped children — to be freed back into the general public.