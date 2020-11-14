Gov. Newsom Caught Partying While Telling California To Restrict Family Thanksgiving Celebrations

November 14, 2020 Baxter Dmitry US 3
LinkedInReddit

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom could be the biggest Covid hypocrite in the nation and it’s not even close.

Get a load of this stunning hypocrisy from Gov. Newsom who ignored his own insanely strict Covid-19 guidelines to go to the birthday party of one of his political advisers:

Reminder: THIS is how you have to celebrate Thanksgiving in California if you’re not a member of the ruling class:

Gov. Newsom, after getting caught, says he “should have modeled better behavior”:

Typical Democrats. It seems it’s “one rule for me and another for thee” in Newsom’s California.

Some things don’t change.

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)