Gov. Newsom Caught Partying While Telling California To Restrict Family Thanksgiving Celebrations

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom could be the biggest Covid hypocrite in the nation and it’s not even close.

Get a load of this stunning hypocrisy from Gov. Newsom who ignored his own insanely strict Covid-19 guidelines to go to the birthday party of one of his political advisers:

Gov. @GavinNewsom attended a birthday dinner for one of his political advisers last week with at least a dozen people from several different households, the type of gathering his administration has discouraged during the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/rB29C15qys — Alexei Koseff (@akoseff) November 13, 2020

Reminder: THIS is how you have to celebrate Thanksgiving in California if you’re not a member of the ruling class:

CA Gov’s Thxgiving insanity:

-Must be held *OUTSIDE*;

-Guests may use bathrm inside if sanitized;

-Masks on while not eating;

-Singing “strongly discouraged;”

-Max of two hours together;

-6 feet *mandated* in all directions b/twn all at table & otherwise. https://t.co/wPpOBgSctN — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 25, 2020

Gov. Newsom, after getting caught, says he “should have modeled better behavior”:

NEW: @GavinNewsom says he should not have attended 12-person French Laundry celebration for top advisor @jasonkinney, as first reported by @akoseff



“I should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner," Newsom says — Jeremy B. White (@JeremyBWhite) November 13, 2020

Typical Democrats. It seems it’s “one rule for me and another for thee” in Newsom’s California.

Some things don’t change.