Gov. Newsom Caught Partying While Telling California To Restrict Family Thanksgiving Celebrations

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom could be the biggest Covid hypocrite in the nation and it’s not even close.
Get a load of this stunning hypocrisy from Gov. Newsom who ignored his own insanely strict Covid-19 guidelines to go to the birthday party of one of his political advisers:
Reminder: THIS is how you have to celebrate Thanksgiving in California if you’re not a member of the ruling class:
Gov. Newsom, after getting caught, says he “should have modeled better behavior”:
Typical Democrats. It seems it’s “one rule for me and another for thee” in Newsom’s California.
Some things don’t change.
