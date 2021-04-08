Gov. Greg Abbott Orders Texas Rangers to Investigate Biden’s ‘Child Rape’ Detention Facility

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has instructed the Texas Rangers to immediately launch an investigation into a Biden detention facility where children are allegedly being raped and assaulted.

Abbott made the announcement at a press conference on Wednesday evening, following trips to authorities about the child abuse occurring inside the Freeman Expo Center.

“The Biden administration is now presiding over the abuse of children. To end this abuse, the Biden administration must immediately shut down this facility,” Abbott said.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: In addition to the claims of child sex abuse and neglect, Abbott also claimed that there were reports of understaffing, children not eating and the failure to separate children with or without COVID-19.

‘While we wait on the Biden administration to act, I’m directing DPS and Texas Rangers to immediately begin investigation these allegations,’ the Gov. stated.

Abbott did not say how many children had reportedly been abused, but he did say that the claims appeared to be ‘credible’.

In recent days, the number of underage children being held at the Freeman Expo Center has increased from 500 to 1,370,

President Joe Biden has refused to call the surge in illegal border crossing a crisis, but has tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to take control of the situation.

But Harris has been blasted for failing to head to the southern border. Instead, Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will head to the area on Thursday.

Mayorkas will meet with local law enforcement and Homeland Security employees as the number of migrants arriving in the country continues to swell.

KSAT reports that 500 boys from the ages of 13 – 17 were bused to the facility on March 25.

It is not known whether they are held separately from migrants of younger ages.

The Expo Center reportedly has an internal potential capacity of 2,100 beds, and officials are scrambling to make them available.

Biden has come under fire for dismantling harsh Trump immigration policies, which has prompted a surge of migrants at the southern border.

Since taking office, Biden lifted the Trump policy that forced migrants to remain in Mexico while going through the legal process to enter the US, narrowed ICE’s criteria for arrests and deportations, and stopped the building of Trump’s border wall.

Officials from the Biden administration have admitted that their more ‘humane’ approach to immigration policy has fueled the soaring number of border crossings.

Last month, 170,000 migrants were apprehended trying to cross into the US illegally – the highest number in 15 years

But the Biden administration have been criticized for failing to properly prepare the resources and infrastructure need to cope with the expected surge.

Speaking last week, Biden refused to call the situation a crisis, despite human rights lawyers claiming migrant children were going hungry and showering only intermittently.

He has put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of dealing with the influx, but she has also been blasted for failing to fly down to the southern border to see the situation firsthand.

She was criticized for this week paying a visit to a Chicago bakery instead of paying attention to the migrant crisis.

The VP was slammed by former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show Wednesday night.

‘Kamala Harris has spent more time with an interior decorator redecorating the Naval Observatory that has 33 rooms, than she has at the border,’ Meadows stated.

Hannity concurred, stating that ‘Harris has yet to hold a single news conference on the topic.’

The conservative pundit then directly addressed the VP looking directly into the camera, stating: ‘Kamala, you found the time to make trips to Connecticut. Spent almost a week in California and visited in Chicago. No time to go down and address kids living in the cages you and Joe are building?’

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan also appeared on Hannity, stating: ‘Sean [Hannity], you should remind all the people watching the show tonight, you can’t get into your Capitol to exercise your first amendment rights to petition your government, but anybody and everybody can now get into your country.’

Meanwhile, Harris’ trip to a Chicago bakery was also an issue that arose during the White House press conference Wednesday.

New York Post reporter Steven Nelson quizzed Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the issue, stating: ‘She [Harris] hasn’t visited the border or Central America or spoken with leaders of El Salvador or Honduras’.

‘She was traveling this week, took time to visit a bakery in Chicago. I’m wondering, is she still working on this and can you address the perception that she’s sort of quietly backing off while Secretary Mayorkas is pursuing some Trump-era policies?

‘The Vice President was visiting Chicago, actually, to talk about COVID and the importance of communities getting the vaccine when it’s available and accessible to them,’ Psaki shot back.

‘So, while she was there, like many Americans, she got a snack. I think she’s allowed to do that.

Late last month, the Biden Administration was criticized for refusing to let journalists into overcrowded migrant facilities to document the conditions.

However, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz shared photos from inside the overcrowded Donna Migrant Facility, after he and 18 other Senators took a tour of the southern border.

Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma and others shared heartbreaking images from inside the facility.

Lankford said that ‘pods’ designed to hold 80 children are packed with more than 700.

‘I know why President Biden doesn’t want the media to be here – because we do have an open border,’ Lankford stated on Friday.

‘If you were an unaccompanied minor, you were sent over to the Donna facility, which we went over and visited. That facility is designed for 80 people in a pod, and they had 709 people… literally wall to wall in every one of the little plexiglass cells that they have, and people flooding out into the hallway,’ Lankford said.