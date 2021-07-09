Gov. Gavin Newsom Orders California Residents to CUT WATER – “Or Else”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered residents on Thursday to drastically cut down on their water usage, or face severe and harsh consequences.

Newsom threatened to sign an executive order to encourage residents, “industrial commercial operations and agricultural operations” to voluntarily reduce water consumption.

After some backlash, the governor, who is facing a recall election in September, later clarified that it was a voluntary request, adding that California was “not here as a nanny state.”

Msn.com reports: According to The Associated Press, reservoirs in California are already at abnormally low levels and could reach record lows soon. A reservoir in northern California, Lake Oroville, was at 30 percent capacity. Another reservoir, located in San Luis Obispo County, it is at 34 percent capacity.

Newsom’s announcement comes a day after Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials placed a voluntary ban on people fishing along a stretch of the Colorado River. Officials noted that higher water temperatures, low flow and sediment buildup from last year’s wildfires made it difficult for fish to survive.

Colorado officials also noted that gauges of river flows were lower than normal. The Catamount Bridge along the Colorado River measures between 1,500 and 2,000 cubic feet per second according to a U.S. Geological Survey gauge. But lately, the agency said it had been measuring half of that amount between 600 and 700 cubic feet per second.