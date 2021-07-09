Newsom threatened to sign an executive order to encourage residents, “industrial commercial operations and agricultural operations” to voluntarily reduce water consumption.
After some backlash, the governor, who is facing a recall election in September, later clarified that it was a voluntary request, adding that California was “not here as a nanny state.”
Msn.com reports: According to The Associated Press, reservoirs in California are already at abnormally low levels and could reach record lows soon. A reservoir in northern California, Lake Oroville, was at 30 percent capacity. Another reservoir, located in San Luis Obispo County, it is at 34 percent capacity.
Newsom’s announcement comes a day after Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials placed a voluntary ban on people fishing along a stretch of the Colorado River. Officials noted that higher water temperatures, low flow and sediment buildup from last year’s wildfires made it difficult for fish to survive.
Colorado officials also noted that gauges of river flows were lower than normal. The Catamount Bridge along the Colorado River measures between 1,500 and 2,000 cubic feet per second according to a U.S. Geological Survey gauge. But lately, the agency said it had been measuring half of that amount between 600 and 700 cubic feet per second.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Girl in Austria Raped and Murdered by Gang of Asylum Seekers – MEDIA BLACKOUT - July 9, 2021
- Gov. Gavin Newsom Orders California Residents to CUT WATER – “Or Else” - July 9, 2021
- CNN’s Super Hero Lawyer Michael Avenatti Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison for Extortion – Cries in Courtroom - July 9, 2021
Wouldnt it be fun if California dried up like a buzzards gulch ? Dry as Hell and twice as hot Some like it hot .Wouldnt it be delightful seeing them all fleeing like rats out of those hills and heading east ?