Gov. DeSantis: We’re Suing Big Pharma for Killing Americans With Their COVID Shots

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is suing Pfizer and Moderna for killing millions of Americans with their toxic mRNA jabs.
“I think people want the truth that I think people want accountability. You need to have a thorough investigation into what happened with the shots,” DeSantis told a crowd earlier in December.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“I promise to hold these manufacturers accountable for this mRNA [shot] because they said there were no side effects and we know that there have been a lot.”
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
Error 403: The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your quota..
Domain code: youtube.quota
Reason code: quotaExceeded
Naturalnews.com reports: Back in October, Florida Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo recommended against the use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for males aged 18 to 39. His recommendation was based on a study that found an 84 percent increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males aged 18 to 39 within 28 days of vaccination.
“Studying the safety and efficacy of any medications, including vaccines, is an important component of public health,” Ladapo said. “Far less attention has been paid to safety and the concerns of many individuals have been dismissed – these are important findings that should be communicated to Floridians.”
DeSantis has banned strict vaccine mandates in schools and businesses back in November 2021 to make sure people continued to earn a living and have protections at their place of employment. He also emphasized that parents should be able to direct the upbringing of their kids, especially when it came to dealing with the pandemic.
“The plain truth is COVID shots have led to horrifying effects, such as myocarditis, blood clots, additional injuries and sudden deaths,” Patrick Tims of NaturalHealth365 wrote. “The mainstream media in the United States and elsewhere will never admit it, yet the truth is the vast majority of people would have enjoyed better health outcomes had they avoided the mRNA shots altogether.”
DeSantis calls for a grand jury to probe COVID-19 manufacturers
DeSantis also called on the Florida Supreme Court to empanel a grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers as well as the medical community that includes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Johns Hopkins.
According to the petition, the pharmaceutical industry has a notorious history of misleading the public for financial gain. and the grand jury will probe “the development, promotion, and distribution of vaccines purported to prevent COVID-19 infection, symptoms and transmission.”
The Florida governor is not alone in this battle.
Brook Jackson, who used to work for the Ventavia Research Group, the company that conducted Pfizer’s phase III trial in 2020, recently filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court accusing Pfizer of committing fraud, abuse and protocol violations in its COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.
Ed Dowd, former manager at Black Rock, also compiled evidence from the insurance industry, funeral home industry and government databases that prove there was an increase in excess deaths among working-age Americans in 2021 over 2020. In his new book, “Cause unknown,” he noted that non-COVID deaths among people aged 18 to 64 have exploded.
Dowd also argued during his recent guesting at “Ask Dr. Drew” that the employed population in the U.S. – 98 to 100 million people – is experiencing about a 25 percent increase in disabilities compared to the general population.
Watch Gov. Ron DeSantis announce the creation of the new Public Health Integrity Committee in Florida below:
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- New York Begins Composting Human Remains To ‘Combat Climate Change’ - January 1, 2023
- NBA Player Blows the Whistle: ‘Thousands of Athletes Died From COVID Shots’ - January 1, 2023
- Gov. DeSantis: We’re Suing Big Pharma for Killing Americans With Their COVID Shots - January 1, 2023