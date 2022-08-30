Gov. DeSantis: “We Need a Reckoning” To Stop the New World Order

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has warned that unless there is a “reckoning” when Republicans take back control of Congress, the Deep State will continue with their agenda of tyranny against the American people.
Speaking with Fox News, DeSantis warned that Deep State agents like Fauci “criticized me every step of the way. He criticized us for having businesses open. He criticized us for having beaches open. He criticized us for having kids in school.”
“Over two years ago, we were the only big state in the country to have 100% in-person. He was a leading advocate for school closures,” DeSantis added.
“He tried to sow fear in the population and scare a lot of parents.”
“He did have constituency. At first almost everyone was following him. Then as more people saw, he had more people that rejected what he said, but he still had a lot of people that actually believed what he was saying,” the governor declared, adding that Fauci “was wrong on all the important issues.”
“My fear is if the Republicans take control, we need a reckoning on all of this because I think people like Fauci, what they are going to say in the future is, ‘Oh, we didn’t lock down hard enough. That’s why it didn’t work.’ And we can never go down that road,” DeSantis continued.
Newswars.com reports: Last week, Fauci claimed that he “never shut down anything,” and further stated “I was also one of the people that said we have got to do everything we can to get the children back in school.”
The comments prompted a now viral supercut of Fauci repeatedly saying “shutdowns” were needed and were good.
Fauci also claimed that lockdowns have not “irreparably damaged anyone” despite a mountain of studies and evidence highlighting how lockdowns and masking in particular have had massively detrimental impacts.
