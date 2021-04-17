Gov. DeSantis to Sign Anti-Riot Bill: ‘No More Far-Left Terrorism in Florida’

Gov. Ron DeSantis is signing an “anti-riot” bill into law that will prevent far-left activists from terrorizing the state of Florida.

On Thursday, Gov. DeSantis’s office said he will approve legislation that will impose strict criminal penalties on looters and violent rioters.

In a 23-17 vote, Florida’s Senate approved HB 1.

“This legislation strikes the appropriate balance of safeguarding every Floridian’s constitutional right to peacefully assemble while ensuring that those who hide behind peaceful protest to cause violence in our communities will be punished,” DeSantis’ office said in a statement.

“Further, this legislation ensures that no community in the state engages in defunding of their police.”

“The Governor looks forward to signing HB 1 into law,” his office said.

Florida’s @GovRonDeSantis out with this statement following HB1’s passage. His staff saying he looks forward to signing the bill into law. pic.twitter.com/8XUTl9tNJJ — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) April 15, 2021

Foxnews.com reports: Aside from the enhanced criminal penalties for acts of violence during a riot, the bill contains a measure requiring state approval for any change to a municipal budget that would reduce funding for police. The clause was a response to calls to “defund the police” after the death of George Floyd last May.

HB 1 institutes a felony charge for the destruction of a memorial, flag or other historical structure. It would also hold local governments civilly liable if they interfere with law enforcement efforts to respond to riots.

The bill passed the Senate despite vocal opposition from Democrats and civil rights groups who argued it was an infringement on the First Amendment. Republicans argued the legislation was meant to crack down on violence and was not politically motivated.

Critics accused DeSantis and other Republicans of attempting to stifle peaceful dissent. The GOP-controlled state Senate rejected a number of amendments that would have narrowed the bill’s scope and enacted stricter penalties for police officers who harm protestors.

“This won’t stop anything, except those who are afraid. I’m not afraid,” said Florida Sen. Daryl Rouson, a Democrat. “I just want to say to people, keep on knocking, keep on protesting, keep on rising in spite of an attempt to stifle voices.”