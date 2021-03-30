Gov. DeSantis to Ban ‘Unconstitutional’ Vaccine Passports in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has vowed to ban the unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine passport in the state of Florida.

“It’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in normal society,” he announced on Monday.

“You want the fox to guard the henhouse? I mean, give me a break,” DeSantis added. “I think this is something that has huge privacy implications. It is not necessary to do.”

Nypost.com reports: DeSantis said the Sunshine State will have vaccinated a total of 3.5 million seniors or about 75 percent of them sometime this week.

“It’s important to be able to do it, but at the same time, we are not going to have you provide proof of this just to be able to live your life normally,” DeSantis said.

He added, “And I’m going to be taking some action in an executive function and emergency function here very shortly.”

DeSantis’ comments come after it was revealed that the Biden administration is working on creating a set of standards for more than a dozen “passports” being created so Americans can prove they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

New York is the first state in the US to formally launch such an app.

The program, dubbed the “Excelsior Pass,” is an app that allows New Yorkers to prove their vaccination status, or recent history of a negative COVID-19 test, in order to gain entry to events and businesses.

Major venues, such as Madison Square Garden and the Times Union Center in Albany, will begin using the app this week, and on April 2, Excelsior Pass will expand to “smaller arts, entertainment and event venues,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office has said.