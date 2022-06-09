Gov DeSantis: Soros Is Trying to Rig Our Elections

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has warned that globalist billionaire George Soros is actively seeking to rig the upcoming midterm elections.

DeSantis’s re-election campaign has launched a Spanish language public service announcement that warns Hispanic voters that Soros is spreading misinformation to rig the election.

Soros recently established a new far-left group called The Latino Media Network (LMN) that has been buying up all Spanish-speaking radio stations in America.

LMN has purchased 18 conservative local radio stations in the U.S. so far.

According to DeSantis’s campaign alert, “George Soros’ purchase of Hispanic radio stations meant to disinform the community.”

“The Spanish-language ‘Alerta’ ad was submitted to run on Miami radio stations (WAQI-AM and WQBA-AM) and warns listeners of the leftist motives behind his media ventures,” a statement from DeSantis declared.

“WAQI-AM and WQBA-AM were recently announced as part of the Soros-backed acquisition of Spanish Language radio.”

Foxnews.com reports: Jess Morales Rocketto, a former Hillary for America and AFL-CIO employee, and Stephanie Valencia, a former White House staffer during the Obama administration, are heading the venture, and say their purchase across the multitude of media markets will give them “access to one-third of the Hispanic population” within the U.S, according to an interview conducted by Axios.

The investment project comes as concern from Democrats continues to grow over the party’s loss in support from large swaths of Hispanic voters.

In April, a poll from Quinnipiac University showed President Biden’s approval among Hispanics sitting at just 26%, appearing to solidify earlier polls showing Hispanic support sharply slipping from Democrats and increasing toward Republicans.

The new DeSantis ad, which will air on WAQI-AM and WQBA-AM, warns voters about the media purchase and touts his stance against “leftist disinformation” as he continues the “fight against socialism in America.”

“Warning, voters! The Left is taking control of our local media. Billionaire George Soros, known for financing extreme leftist causes, is now financing the purchase of Hispanic radio stations right here in Miami,” the translated version of the ad says.

“They are coming with their ideological agenda,” it continues. “Soros and his minions know what this community represents in the fight against socialism in America. This community will not get confused. Under Governor Ron DeSantis’ leadership Florida is standing against the corporate media and leftist disinformation.”

In an exclusive statement provided to Fox News Digital, DeSantis pushed back on what he described as the Left’s “attempt to infiltrate” Florida.

“The Soros-funded radical Left is running a scheme to manipulate local media in Florida to push their Marxist agenda on voters. In Florida, we reject the professional Left and their attempt to infiltrate our state and will always stand for truth and freedom,” DeSantis said.