Gov. DeSantis Signs Law Forcing Students To Learn the Horrors of Communism

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed three bills into law Tuesday that will force students to learn the horrors of communism.

“The sad reality is that only two in five Americans can correctly name the three branches of government, and more than a third of Americans cannot name any of the rights guaranteed by the First Amendment,” the Florida Govenor said.

“It is abundantly clear that we need to do a much better job of educating our students in civics to prepare them for the rest of their lives.”

“The bill also expands our previous efforts in civics to add a requirement for the high school government class that students receive instruction on the evils of communism and totalitarian etiologies,” DeSantis continued. “We have a number of people in Florida, particularly southern Florida, who’ve escaped totalitarian regimes, who’ve escaped communist dictatorships to be able to come to America.”

“We want all students to understand the difference, why would somebody flee across shark infested waters say, leaving from Cuba to come to southern Florida?” DeSantis added.

“Why would somebody leave a place like Vietnam? Why would people leave these countries and risk their life to be able to come here? It’s important that students understand that. Now as part of this bill, Florida will create a ‘Portraits in Patriotism’ library so students can learn about real patriots who came to this country after seeing the horrors of these communist regimes.”

WATCH:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces he is signing a bill requiring high school students to learn about the "evils of communism and totalitarian ideologies." The bill also creates a library that allows students to learn about "real patriots" who escaped communism and socialism. pic.twitter.com/x9cvBv5jXK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 22, 2021

Dailywire.com reports:

The three bills that DeSantis signed into law include: