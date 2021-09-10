Gov. DeSantis ‘Should Be Criminally Liable’ For Covid Deaths In Florida Says Joy Behar

Joy Behar told her co-hosts on ‘The View’ that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should be held “criminally liable ” for all the covid-19 death in his state because he banned face mask mandates.

During Thursdays show, Behar accused DeSantis of committing ‘negligent homicide’ by putting his political ambitions ahead of safety.

Breitbart reports: Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Florida is on fire right now with COVID cases. Thirteen school employees have died in just the past three weeks in Miami-Dade County alone. Now a judge just blocked the ban on mask mandates by Governor DeSantis, who says he’ll fight this. The masks, I thought, were there to protect the vulnerable kids who, you know, can’t get the vaccination because, you know, if you are 12 and under, you can’t get the vaccination. So why wouldn’t parents want to do everything to keep everybody’s kids safe?”

Behar said, “He’s putting his political ambitions ahead of the safety of children. It’s as simple as that, really.”

She added, “The way I see it, he should be criminally liable for that. You are actually committing negligent homicide when people die on your watch.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “Normally Republicans want smaller government. So, I find it interesting he wants to make mandates for other companies and public sector to have no masks. Right now, we’re also seeing a major spike in kids.”