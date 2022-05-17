Gov. DeSantis makes protesting outside private homes illegal in Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new law on Monday making it illegal to protest outside private homes in Florida.
Protestors would be given one chance to disperse after a warning and would be subject to arrest and 60 days in jail if they fail to comply.
DeSantis signed the law after protesters amassed at the homes of Supreme Court justices in recent weeks in protest to the upcoming overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Nypost.com reports: Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett have all had protesters gather outside their Virginia homes.
“Sending unruly mobs to private residences, like we have seen with the angry crowds in front of the homes of Supreme Court justices, is inappropriate,” DeSantis said in a statement. “This bill will provide protection to those living in residential communities and I am glad to sign it into law.”
Democrats have objected to the move, arguing that it’s a violation of first amendment rights.
State Sen. Keith Perry of Gainesville sponsored the bill through the Florida Senate.
“This bill recognizes the right of privacy, safety and peace that we all deserve in our own home,” he said in March in backing the law.
The new legislation is scheduled to take effect on October 1.