Gov. DeSantis Declares WEF Policies Are ‘Dead on Arrival’ In Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has reacted to Klaus Schwab’s appearance at the G20 in Indonesia by assuring his constituents that World Economic Forum policies are “dead on arrival” in Florida.

“I want to have the values not of places like Davos inflicted on us, but of places like Destin and Dunedin, where I grew up,” said DeSantis. “Things like the World Economic Forum, those policies are dead on arrival in the state of Florida. We are not going to go down that road.”

"Things like the World Economic Forum: those policies are dead on arrival in the state of Florida." @GovRonDeSantis https://t.co/e0omGrtD7z pic.twitter.com/veIlDe6cSQ — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) November 18, 2022

DeSantis tamped down the establishment media’s efforts to escalate a supposed rift between former President Donald Trump and the governor, telling reporters on Wednesday that “people just need to chill out.”

The remark came at the end of a news conference following the governor awarding $8.7 million for Hurricane Ian recovery. When asked about the potential “Civil War” brewing in the GOP, with people supposedly choosing between Trump and DeSantis, the governor dismissed the speculation.

“We just finished this election,” he began. “People just need to chill out a little bit on some of this stuff.”

“I mean, seriously. We just ran an election,” DeSantis continued. “We have this Georgia (Senate) runoff coming, which is very important for Republicans to win that Georgia runoff.”

