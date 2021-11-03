Gov. DeSantis Applauded After Calling Biden Admin The ‘Brandon Administration’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was applauded after he dubbed the Biden administration, the “Brandon administration,” during a press conference on Wednesday.

Cheers and chants of “Let’s go, Brandon” erupted after DeSantis made a joke while speaking at an election integrity press conference in Palm Beach.

Fox News reports DeSantis touched on issues facing conservatives, such as Big Tech, the Republican gains in Virginia on Tuesday, and corporations’ “woke agenda.”

“If you look at all the things that are going on, you see Big Tech, you see the corporate media — although they weren’t too happy with Virginia last night,” DeSantis said. “If you look at that. If you look at what’s going on with some of the big corporations with their woke agenda.”

“When you look at the Biden — when you look at the Brandon administration,” DeSantis said before being drowned out by cheers and applause.