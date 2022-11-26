Gov. De Santis: Liberals Who Buy Into Covid Ideology ‘Most Gullible People In the World’

Liberals who put masks and syringes as their Twitter profile and build their whole identity around conforming to Big Pharma propaganda have been sold a lie, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who says “They lied to us about mRNA shots.”

“It was basically the current thing. People would put in their Twitter profile a mask and a syringe, and that was their identity. It was ridiculous,” said DeSantis. “I think you’ve seen ideology placed over data and evidence.”

“They lied to us about the mRNA shots. They said if you take it you will not get Covid. That is false. That is not true. And they continue to say, even now when the evidence is so overwhelming, not only is that not true, people who have multiple boosters, you are definitely at risk of getting it.”

“They lied to us about the mRNA shots.” – Gov. Ron DeSantis pic.twitter.com/XbyJaEOCRn — @takeactioncanada.ca (@Takeactioncan) November 24, 2022

“And then they will say something like, six weeks of masks will end Covid. So that’s what they claim. It doesn’t happen. And then what they’ll do is they will kind of move the goalposts and say ‘Well, only 95% wore it’, and they will kind of shift, because they never ever want to admit their ideology was incorrect.”

It’s not the first time DeSantis has called out the lies at the heart of the Covid pandemonium.

During an event in Callahan, DeSantis accused the White House of lying about a change to state vaccine ordering policies for mRNA COVID-19 shots, and said legacy media outlets had chosen to amplify that lie.

“The White House is lying about it, surprise. Not surprised the White House would lie, definitely not surprised that legacy media would amplify the lie, because that’s what they do,” DeSantis said. “The state of Florida, they came out with an article saying the state of Florida has not ordered, it’s Department of Health has not ordered mRNA jabs for the babies. Yes, we didn’t. We recommend against it. We are not going to have any programs where we’re trying to jab 6-month-old babies with mRNA. That’s just the reality. I think what they thought would happen was that we’d be embarrassed about it.”

DeSantis said Florida had been watching the policies of European countries, taking some of its policy cues from them, and said that some of the countries don’t “allow Moderna for under age 30, or they recommend against it.” While the governor did not list any of the countries he was referring to specifically, he said Florida would not order the children’s dose mRNA vaccines.

“That was always that, we still have not ordered it, we are not going to order it,” DeSantis said about the policy. “Now what they’re saying is because practitioners and hospitals can order it, somehow we’ve reversed. I said from the beginning that we’d be able to do that. We don’t have the authority to prevent it, and quite frankly if someone wants to make a different decision, I would just caution people to look at the actual data in the clinical trial. It is the weakest possible data that you can possibly see. Very small number of people, what the recommendation is from them doesn’t even track the outcomes.”



