Gov. Brian Kemp on Video in Front of Communist Flag Welcoming China to Invest in Georgia

In a newly resurfaced video, Governor Kemp can be seen on video standing in front of a Chinese Communist flag welcoming Chinese companies to invest in Georgia.

This is the same “Republican” Governor that wants Joe Biden to be President so badly that he refuses to investigate alleged voter fraud in his state.

“China is a top source for imports,” Kemp can be heard saying in the video.

“We welcome thousands of Chinese visitors every year to The Peach State and we are constantly helping to develop new opportunities for Chinese companies.”

“Governor Kemp has a lot of questions to answer,” Lin Wood said.

Trump blasted Governor Kemp on Monday morning for refusing to do a signature verification. “What’s wrong with this guy? What is he hiding?”

Perhaps Brian Kemp prefers China Joe to Trump who has bravely launched a trade war with China with his “America first” policies.