Gov. Abbott Declares Texas a Second Amendment Sanctuary State

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed to make Texas a Second Amendment sanctuary state following Joe Biden’s unconstitutional gun grab.

“Biden is threatening our 2nd Amendment rights,” Abbott warned on Twitter. “He just announced a new liberal power grab to take away our guns.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

“We will NOT allow this in TX. It’s time to get legislation making TX a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State passed and to my desk for signing,” Abbott added.

Theepochtimes.com reports: Abbott commented on Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s signing of legislation on April 6 that would ban state law enforcement from enforcing federal gun control laws that infringe upon the Second Amendment.

“This is what I’m seeking for Texas—a law to defy any new federal gun control laws,” he wrote. “It will make Texas a Second Amendment Sanctuary State. Legislation is moving in the Texas House and Senate. I look forward to signing it.”

The Texan governor’s statement comes after President Joe Biden announced several gun control measures on April 7. Biden in his announcement cited two recent high-profile shootings that took place in Boulder, Colorado, and Atlanta, Georgia, calling the events part of a “gun violence public health epidemic.”

On April 6, the Texas House State Affairs Committee approved a bill—the Texas HB 2622—that would make Texas a second amendment sanctuary state. Abbott in March signalled his support for the legislation, saying the bill “would forbid Texas state agencies & local governments from enforcing new federal gun laws or rules.”

Texas state Rep. Justin Holland, who is an author of the bill, said at a committee hearing last week that it “does not and cannot prevent federal government from enforcing their new laws, regulations, and restrictions,” reported The Texan News.

“We just won’t enforce or allow their policies, or direct state resources to any federal efforts in Texas,” Holland added.

A similar bill—Texas SB 541—is being considered in the state senate.