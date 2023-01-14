GOP To End US Funding of the World Health Organization

Congressman Chip Roy and several other House Republicans introduced legislation on Thursday that will ban the U.S. from funding the corrupt World Health Organization.

Infowars.com reports: The “No Taxpayer Funding for the World Health Organization Act” would prevent America from giving tax dollars to the corrupt globalist organization.

Congressman Roy released a statement about the proposal, stating, “Funneling millions of taxpayer dollars to the corrupt World Health Organization that serves the Chinese Communist Party is a slap in the face to hardworking American families struggling under record-high inflation, and to all those whose lives and livelihoods were ruined and destroyed by the COVID pandemic.”

“The WHO not only regularly promotes abortion and radical gender ideology but also praised China for their ‘leadership’ at the beginning of COVID-19 and has done nothing to hold the CCP accountable for the spread of COVID-19. It is far past time for Congress to use its power of the purse to cut off US funding to this corrupt international body just like the Trump Administration did,” he added.

Congressman Roy is proud to be joined by Rep. McClintock (CA-05), Jeff Duncan (SC-03), Mary Miller (IL-15), Andrew Clyde (GA-09), Harshbarger (TN-01), Matt Rosendale (MT-02), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14), Paul Gosar (AZ-09), Dan Bishop (NC-08), John Moolenaar (MI-02), Pat Fallon (TX-04), Andy Biggs (AZ-05), Wesley Hunt (TX-38), Huggins (LA-03), Greg Steube (FL-17) in introducing this legislation.

Read the legislation in full here.