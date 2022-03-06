GOP Reps Need To ‘Shut Up’ About Dead US Soldiers In Afghanistan Says Pelosi

Republican representatives who have a problem with Biden’s failure in Afghanistan need to “shut up” according to Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi was referring to reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert who both heckled president Biden during his gaffe filled State of The Union address.

Summit News reports: Boebert couldn’t take any more of Biden talking about dead troops in a jingoistic fashion and when he said the “waste of war” put soldiers “in a flag draped coffin,” Boebert yelled out “THIRTEEN OF THEM,” referring to the troops who died during Biden’s catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Watch:

President Biden: "And they come home, many of the world's fittest and best warriors…in a flag draped coffin."



Lauren Boebert: "13 OF THEM" pic.twitter.com/ITAYmHwig0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 2, 2022

When Biden said flag draped coffins I couldn't stay silent. I told him directly he did it. He put 13 in there.



Our heroic servicemen and women deserve so much better. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 2, 2022

Pelosi, who was seen rubbing her hands in glee and unable to remain seated as Joe Biden spoke about sick and dying U.S. troops, said Thursday “Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said: ‘Shut up.’ That’s what he said to them. I think they should just shut up,” referring to the two GOP reps.

Boebert responded to Pelosi, asserting she will not “shut up”:

So Fancy Nancy is upset about me speaking out at the State of the Union.



What’s she so torn up about?



I will not “shut up” about Biden’s failure in Afghanistan and the 13 heroes we lost because of it. pic.twitter.com/m3RnO5YiG8 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 3, 2022