GOP Reps Need To ‘Shut Up’ About Dead US Soldiers In Afghanistan Says Pelosi

Republican representatives who have a problem with Biden’s failure in Afghanistan need to “shut up” according to Nancy Pelosi
Pelosi was referring to reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert who both heckled president Biden during his gaffe filled State of The Union address.
Summit News reports: Boebert couldn’t take any more of Biden talking about dead troops in a jingoistic fashion and when he said the “waste of war” put soldiers “in a flag draped coffin,” Boebert yelled out “THIRTEEN OF THEM,” referring to the troops who died during Biden’s catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Watch:
Pelosi, who was seen rubbing her hands in glee and unable to remain seated as Joe Biden spoke about sick and dying U.S. troops, said Thursday “Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said: ‘Shut up.’ That’s what he said to them. I think they should just shut up,” referring to the two GOP reps.
Boebert responded to Pelosi, asserting she will not “shut up”:
