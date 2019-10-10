GOP Rep. Introduces Resolution to EXPEL Nancy Pelosi From Congress

Louisiana Republican Rep. Ralph Abraham has introduced legislation to expel House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from Congress.

Abraham’s resolution calls out Pelosi for her “vicious crusade” against President Trump.

“Nancy Pelosi’s vicious crusade against our lawfully-elected President is nothing more than a politically-motivated witch hunt and it must be stopped,” Abraham said in a statement.

“She has disgraced the people’s House and weaponized the Speaker’s gavel for her party’s political gain.”

“House Democrats spent nearly three years obsessed with election meddling only to dwarf any such efforts with their own deceitful plan to nullify the 2016 election and prevent President Trump from winning in 2020,” the statement continued. “I have introduced a resolution calling for her to be expelled from the House and for the Speaker’s Office to be vacated.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The text of the resolution, which is most definitely not going to pass the Democrat-controlled House reads: “Resolved, That pursuant to Article 1, Section 5, Clause 2 of the United States Constitution, Representative Nancy Pelosi be, and she hereby is, expelled from the House of Representatives and the Office of the Speaker is declared to be vacant.”

Fox News notes that constitutional clause holds that “Each House may determine the Rules of its Proceedings, punish its Members for disorderly Behaviour, and, with the Concurrence of two thirds, expel a Member.”