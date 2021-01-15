GOP Rep: Democrats to Blame for Capitol Riots Because of ‘Soft Approach’ to BLM Terrorism

Republican Rep. Tom McClintock blasted Democrats for the Capitol riot last week, declaring that it wouldn’t have happened if they had they not taken a soft approach against Black Lives Matter terrorists over the summer.

During a fiery House debate on Thursday, McClintock blasted the second sham impeachment against POTUS, warning that Democrats should be prepared for karma to come their way.

He reminded his Democrat colleagues that President Trump encouraged protesters to march to the Capitol to “peacefully and patriotically make their voices heard.”

“Every movement has a lunatic fringe. Suppressing free speech is not the answer,” McClintock pointed out.

“Holding rioters accountable for their actions is the answer, and we are.”

“And if we’d prosecuted BLM and Antifa rioters with the same determination these last six months, this incident may not have happened at all.”

He later warned Democrats who voted to impeach Trump that they would be held to the same standard.

WATCH:

"I cannot think of a more petty, vindictive and gratuitous act than to impeach an already defeated President a week before he is to leave office. President-elect Biden’s promise to heal the nation becomes a hollow mockery in the harsh reality of this unconstitutional act." pic.twitter.com/QpOaWNsPbH — Tom McClintock (@RepMcClintock) January 13, 2021

“Any member of this body gives an impassioned speech, and the lunatic fringe of their movement takes license from it, be prepared to answer for this new precedent that we established today,” McClintock said.

“Now, I could cite many provocative speeches made by Democrats that directly preceded violence this summer, but we’ve already had enough of that.”

Daily Caller reports: The congressman urged his Congressional peers to remember the anguish of the Civil War and the words of President Abraham Lincoln, who “appealed to the better angels of our nature. He said, ‘with malice toward none, with charity for all, let us bind up the nation’s wounds.’”

“I cannot think of a more petty, vindictive and gratuitous act than to impeach an already defeated president a week before he is to leave office,” the congressman said, adding that this “unconstitutional act” makes a “mockery” out of President-elect Joe Biden’s pledge to restore national unity.

More than a dozen House Republicans could vote to impeach Trump with Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney leading the way.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office confirmed Wednesday that the Senate will not reconvene until after Biden is inaugurated as the next president.