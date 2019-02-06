GOP Rep Introduces Bill to Punish Clinton & Comey for “Lying to Congress”

GOP Rep introduces bill targeting Clinton for lying to Congress

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz has introduced a new Bill that will hold Hillary Clinton, James Comey, and several other public figures accountable for lying to Congress. 

Introducing a resolution this week, Gaetz pointed out a longtime Trump ally, Roger Stone – who pleaded not guilty after he was arrested for allegedly lying to Congress – while others go unpunished.

Ijr.com reports: “Unfortunately, it often seems that we have a two-tiered justice system at work; certain people have the book thrown at them, while others face no consequences at all for their behavior,” Gaetz said, according to the Washington Examiner. “This is unfair and wrong, and I hope to correct this with my resolution.”

Gaetz’s “Justice for All” resolution, H.Res.97, calls for those lying to Congress to be “prosecuted equitably.”

“That stops today,” Gaetz wrote on Twitter, discussing his bill.

According to the resolution, Comey claimed he never authorized anyone to leak information to the media, “despite reports from the Office of the Inspector General indicating his response was likely untrue.”

Clinton said “there was nothing marked classified on my e-mails, either sent or received,” but it was “proven untrue” by FBI and the Office of the Inspector General reports, according to the resolution.

Additionally, the resolution states that Holder “provided false information” about the “Fast and Furious” program, along with two other instances of providing false information.

Gaetz’s resolution also targets former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and former Director of the Exempt Organizations Unit of the Internal Revenue Service Lois Lerner.

