GOP Lawmakers Demand That AOC Apologizes To Ted Cruz After Accusing Him Of ‘Attempted Murder’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has received a letter from Republican members of Congress demanding that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) is forced to apologizes to Sen. Ted Cruz for claiming he tried to have her killed.

The letter, which was obtained and revealed by Washington Examiner on Monday reads: “It has come to our attention that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sent out a tweet in which she accused Senator Cruz, in essence, of attempted murder“

RT reports: The lawmakers are referring to a recent tweet from Ocasio-Cortez in which she said Cruz was among the Republicans who “almost had me murdered,” referencing the US Capitol riot on January 6, which she has said she holds Republicans who had pushed voter fraud conspiracy theories partially responsible for.

Ironically, the tweet was in response to Cruz saying he agreed with Ocasio-Cortez about her support of the individual buyers motivated by the r/WallStreetBets subreddit to buy into flailing companies like GameStop, which heavily influenced the market and hurt hedge funds betting against the company.

I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out.



Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed.



In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. https://t.co/4mVREbaqqm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

The 13 Republicans who signed the letter called Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet “completely unacceptable behavior from a member of Congress” and they call on Pelosi to demand the young Democrat apologize for and retract her statement.

“It is our sincere hope that we all stop this heightened rhetoric and move forward to actually do the work the American people sent us here to do,” they added.

The letter follows a separate one sent to Pelosi from Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) who also demanded an apology from the New York congresswoman or else he would take “alternate means” to condemn her words.

The latest letter was signed by Reps. Randy Weber (Texas), Pat Fallon (Texas), Pete Sessions (Texas), Michael Burgess (Texas), Ronny Jackson (Texas), Ted Budd (North Carolina), Madison Cawthorn (North Carolina), Lauren Boebert (Colorado), Jody Hice (Georgia), Doug LaMalfa (California), Barry Moore (Alabama), Yvette Herrell (New Mexico), and Jeff Duncan (South Carolina).

Ocasio-Cortez, meanwhile, has repeatedly called for lawmakers like Cruz and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) to resign for what she claims is their role in inspiring the protesters behind the Capitol riot.