GOP Lawmaker Introduces ‘Stop Social Media Censorship Act’ to Protect Free Speech

Republican lawmaker Joe Gruters (R) has introduced a bill to protect free speech on social media and fine Big Tech a minimum of $75,000 if they delete or censor a user’s political speech.

The law would only apply to social media firms with “more than 75 million subscribers” which are “open to the public.”

Information Liberation reports: The bill also prohibits large social media sites from citing so-called “hate speech” as a justification for political and religious censorship and authorizes the Attorney General to “bring a civil cause of action … on behalf of a social media website user who resides in this state and whose religious speech or political speech has been censored…”

The bill makes clear it would allow social media sites to censor “calls for immediate acts of violence,” “obscene or pornographic” material, that which “entices criminal conduct” and that which “involves minors bullying minors.”

Here’s the full text of Sen. Gruters’ bill, SB 1722:

1 A bill to be entitled

2 An act relating to social media websites; providing a

3 short title; defining terms; providing that the owner

4 or operator of a social media website is subject to a

5 private right of action by a social media website user

6 in this state under certain conditions; providing

7 damages; authorizing the award of reasonable attorney

8 fees and costs; prohibiting a social media website

9 from using hate speech as a defense; authorizing the

10 Attorney General to bring an action on behalf of a

11 social media website user; providing exceptions for

12 the deletion or censure of certain types of speech;

13 providing an effective date.

14

15 WHEREAS, this state has a compelling interest in holding

16 certain social media websites to higher standards for having

17 substantially created a digital public square, and

18 WHEREAS, this state has an interest in helping its citizens

19 enjoy their free exercise of rights in certain semi-public

20 forums commonly used for religious and political speech, NOW,

21 THEREFORE,

22

23 Be It Enacted by the Legislature of the State of Florida:

24

25 Section 1. This act may be cited as the “Stop Social Media

26 Censorship Act”.

27 Section 2. Social media website speech; cause of action;

28 penalties.—

29 (1) As used in this section, the term:

30 (a) “Algorithm” means a set of instructions designed to

31 perform a specific task.

32 (b) “Hate speech” means a phrase concerning content that an

33 individual finds offensive based on his or her personal moral

34 code.

35 (c) “Obscene” means that an average person, applying

36 contemporary community standards, would find that, taken as a

37 whole, the dominant theme of the material appeals to prurient

38 interests.

39 (d) “Political speech” means speech relating to the state,

40 government, body politic, or public administration as it relates

41 to governmental policymaking. The term includes speech by the

42 government or candidates for office and any discussion of social

43 issues. The term does not include speech concerning the

44 administration, law, or civil aspects of government.

45 (e) “Religious speech” means a set of unproven answers,

46 truth claims, faith-based assumptions, and naked assertions that

47 attempt to explain such greater questions as how the world was

48 created, what constitutes right and wrong actions by humans, and

49 what happens after death.

50 (f) “Social media website” means an Internet website or

51 application that enables users to communicate with each other by

52 posting information, comments, messages, or images and that

53 meets all of the following requirements:

54 1. Is open to the public;

55 2. Has more than 75 million subscribers; and

56 3. From its inception, has not been specifically affiliated

57 with any one religion or political party.

58 (2)(a) The owner or operator of a social media website who

59 contracts with a social media website user in this state is

60 subject to a private right of action by such user if the social

61 media website purposely:

62 1. Deletes or censors the user’s religious speech or

63 political speech; or

64 2. Uses an algorithm to disfavor or censure the user’s

65 religious speech or political speech.

66 (b) A social media website user may be awarded all of the

67 following damages under this section:

68 1. A minimum of $75,000 in statutory damages per purposeful

69 deletion or censoring of the social media website user’s speech.

70 2. Actual damages.

71 3. If aggravating factors are present, punitive damages.

72 4. Other forms of equitable relief.

73 (c) The prevailing party in a cause of action under this

74 section may be awarded costs and reasonable attorney fees.

75 (d) A social media website that restores from deletion or

76 removes the censoring of a social media website user’s speech in

77 a reasonable amount of time may use that fact to mitigate any

78 damages.

79 (3) A social media website may not use the social media

80 website user’s alleged hate speech as a basis for justification

81 or defense of the social media website’s actions at trial.

82 (4) The Attorney General may also bring a civil cause of

83 action under this section on behalf of a social media website

84 user who resides in this state and whose religious speech or

85 political speech has been censored by a social media website.

86 (5) This section does not apply to any of the following:

87 (a) A social media website that deletes or censors a social

88 media website user’s speech or that uses an algorithm to

89 disfavor or censure speech that:

90 1. Calls for immediate acts of violence;

91 2. Is obscene or pornographic in nature;

92 3. Is the result of operational error;

93 4. Is the result of a court order;

94 5. Comes from an inauthentic source or involves false

95 impersonation;

96 6. Entices criminal conduct; or

97 7. Involves minors bullying minors.

98 (b) A social media website user’s censoring of another

99 social media website user’s speech.

100 (6) Only users who are 18 years of age or older have

101 standing to seek enforcement of this act.

102 Section 3. This act shall take effect July 1, 2019.

This is a superb bill which every Floridian needs to pressure their representatives to get behind and state lawmakers across the country need to introduce in their own states as well.

I do think the term “subscribers” should be changed to “users” or “active users” to make it clear this applies to Facebook, Twitter and Google-owned YouTube.

Regardless, there’s no question such a bill would have the popular support of the masses on both sides, neither of which (for the most part) support the top-down censorship regimes on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

The Supreme Court has ruled repeatedly there’s no “hate speech” exception to the First Amendment. There’s no reason social media sites — which have become the public square — should be allowed to censor people for their politically protected speech because some tiny group of unelected, far-left Big Tech oligarchs deems their speech “hate.”