GOP Governors Take a Stand Against Vaccine Passports

Texas became the second US State to ban vaccine passports on Tuesday.

Gov Greg Abbott signed an executive order prohibiting government-mandated vaccine passports in the Lone Star State.

He said: Government should not require any Texan to show proof of vaccination and reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives”.

Abbotts move comes a few days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order prohibiting vaccine passports. He said the state legislature was working to make the protections permanent.

It transpires that more GOP governors are following suit.

Brietbart reports: On Tuesday, Georgia Gov. Kemp took a solid position on vaccine passports, vowing he will not support “any kind” of state-mandated vaccine passport.

“While the development of multiple safe, highly effective COVID-19 vaccines has been a scientific miracle, the decision to receive the vaccine should be left up to each individual,” he said:

I was proud to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and continue to encourage all Georgians to book their appointments now at https://t.co/LI8L2dVLpb or https://t.co/bem88OmXph. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 6, 2021

Similarly, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee expressed his opposition to the proposal as well.

“I oppose vaccine passports. The COVID-19 vaccine should be a personal health choice, not a government requirement,” he said, announcing his support of legislation to “prohibit any government-mandated vaccine passports to protect the privacy of Tennesseans’ health information and ensure this vaccine remains a voluntary, personal decision”:

I am supporting legislation to prohibit any government-mandated vaccine passports to protect the privacy of Tennesseans' health information and ensure this vaccine remains a voluntary, personal decision. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) April 6, 2021

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) said this week his state will “never” mandate a vaccine passport.

“One, it’s all about the privacy of the individual who received the vaccine, who didn’t,” he said during a Wednesday appearance on Fox & Friends.

“Do we really want the federal government to have all that information in its database to be able to use it for whatever reason they might want to use it as time goes forward?” he continued:

We are never going to do that in the state of Missouri. We are never going to have a mandate, a passport, a vaccine passport in this state. You know, if people want to carry a card … that’s fine. That’s called freedom. It’s called individual rights, but it’s not government’s place to do that