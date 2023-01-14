Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina wants to have a bust permanently installed in the US Capitol to honor Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky.
Earlier this week, Wilson filed a resolution (see below) directing the Fine Arts Board of the U.S. House of Representatives to obtain a bust of Zelenskyy for such a display.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
The bill has been referred to the committee on House Administration.
According to the Washington Times : The board has authority over all works of art and historical objects displayed on the House wing of the U.S. Capitol and the associated office buildings.
Mr. Wilson, who has served in Congress since 2001, is a senior member of both the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees. Earlier this year, he was tapped to lead an internal GOP task force focusing on national security.
A staunch conservative, who came under fire for shouting “you lie” at former President Obama during a 2009 address to Congress, Mr. Wilson has emerged as a strong supporter of Ukraine.
House conservatives slammed the resolution.
“Absolutely NOT! We serve AMERICA NOT UKRAINE!” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) wrote on Twitter
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- GOP Congressman Wants Bust of Zelensky Placed On Permanent Display In The US Capitol - January 14, 2023
- British Tory MP Suspended & Under ‘Formal Investigation’ For Exposing Covid Jabs - January 13, 2023
- New Trans Law Will Force All-Girls Schools In UK To Admit Biological Male Pupils - January 13, 2023