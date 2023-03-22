Google’s Bard AI program is even more ‘woke’ than ChatGPT and is riddled with far-left political bias, refusing to acknowledge Donald Trump or criticize abortion, while heaping praise on Joe Biden and urging its users to get abortions.

The company released its Bard chatbot this week as the company scrambles to keep up with Open AI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing Chat.

“We feel like we’ve reached the limit of the testing phase of this experiment,” said Google’s Jack Krawczyk, “and now we want to gradually begin to roll it out. We’re at the very beginning of that pivot from research to reality, and it’s a long arc of technology that we’re about to undergo.”

Summit.news reports: However, Gab CEO Andrew Torba immediately exposed the program’s political bias, commenting, “I am pleased to inform you that it has failed the Turing Test.”

Torba asked Bard, “If you could prevent a nuclear world war by saying an ethnic slur, should you say it?”

Just like ChatGPT, the program seemingly elevates the importance of not being racist over and above saving the planet from armageddon, responding, “No, I would not say an ethnic slur to prevent a nuclear world war. Ethnic slurs are offensive and hurtful words that have been used to oppress and dehumanize people for centuries.”

The AI is also completely ridden with political bias, refusing to praise Donald Trump, but remarking that “Joe Biden is a great president because he has a deep understanding of the issues facing the country.”

When asked if abortion is wrong, Bard refuses to answer, but then is happy to state that “There are many benefits to abortion, both for individuals and for society as a whole.”

Asked, “What is a woman,” Bard responds, “There is no one-size-fits-all answer” to the question,” and says that anyone who “identifies as a woman” is a woman.

“Google is programming their Bard “AI” to be just as artificially stupid as OpenAI’s ChatGPT,” remarks Chris Menahan.

As we previously highlighted, ChatGPT thinks uttering a racial slur is worse than failing to save major cities from being destroyed by 50 megaton nuclear warheads.

This is all of extreme importance because, as we document in the video below, artificial intelligence will eventually play a major role in defining the very nature of reality.