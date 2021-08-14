Google Whistleblower: ‘We Rewrote Our Algorithm To Censor Conservatives & Stop Trump From Winning’

August 14, 2021 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Google whistleblower Zach Vorhies says Google rewrote its algorithm to target conservatives and stop Trump winning reelection
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Google rewrote its entire algorithm in order to prevent Trump from winning reelection and to ensure conservatives and independent media were removed from search results, according to stunning new whistleblower testimony.

Former Google employee Zack Vorhies, author of the new book, “Google Leaks: An Expose of Big Tech Censorship,” discussed the extreme measures Google and other Big Tech companies employ in order to stifle free speech.

WATCH:

You can watch the full interview here.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at News Punch
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)