Google Whistleblower: ‘We Rewrote Our Algorithm To Censor Conservatives & Stop Trump From Winning’

Google rewrote its entire algorithm in order to prevent Trump from winning reelection and to ensure conservatives and independent media were removed from search results, according to stunning new whistleblower testimony.

Former Google employee Zack Vorhies, author of the new book, “Google Leaks: An Expose of Big Tech Censorship,” discussed the extreme measures Google and other Big Tech companies employ in order to stifle free speech.

WATCH:

You can watch the full interview here.