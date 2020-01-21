Google Whistleblower and Clinton Critic Suggests Wife’s Death Was NOT an Accident

Google whistleblower and prominent Clinton critic Dr. Robert Epstein has suggested his wife’s fatal car crash was not an accident.

Last month, Misti Dawn Vaughn’s Ford Ranger spun out of control on a slippery road in California and veered into the path of a tractor trailer. She died from her extensive injuries several days later.

An official police report concluded that drugs or alcohol were not factor in the fatal crash.

In a tweet posted Sunday night, Dr. Epstein suggested that his wife’s death was not accidental and Vaughn’s vehicle may have been tampered with.

“Last year, after I briefed a group of state AGs about #Google’s power to rig elections, one of them said, “I think you’re going to die in an accident in a few months,” wrote Epstein.

A few months later, my beautiful wife #Misti died a violent death. Makes you wonder. https://t.co/D2lw4e7QPI pic.twitter.com/c7zT1nn4K0 — Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) January 20, 2020

“A few months later, my beautiful wife #Misti died a violent death. Makes you wonder,” he said.

Summit.news reports: Through his exhaustive studies, Epstein has exposed how algorithm manipulation by Big Tech can shift millions of votes during elections.

After the 2016 presidential election, Epstein surmised that search engine bias shifted 2-3 million votes in Hillary Clinton’s favor.

Epstein has also repeatedly savaged the idea that Big Tech platforms are just “private companies” and can therefore do what they like.

“Who on Earth gave these private companies the power to make decisions about what everyone in the world is going to see or not see?” asked Epstein, adding, “These companies shouldn’t have that power, period.”