Google Vows To ‘Digitally Vaccinate’ ALL Users Against ‘Dangerous Misinformation’

Google has announced plans to ‘digitally vaccinate’ users against what they deem to be ‘dangerous misinformation’ on the internet – whether users like it or not.

According to a report from the Associated Press, Google will begin “prebunking” content on the internet before it spreads by indoctrinating people to disbelieve anything reported by non-mainstream outlets.

The glowing report by AP states that Google will force users to watch video ads on all major social media platforms that will ‘inoculate’ users against ‘misinformation’ on topics such as vaccines, COVID-19, climate change, elections, and immigration.

Summit.news reports: The scheme is being rolled out initially in Germany after it was previously tested in Eastern Europe.

Google's efforts to “pre-bunk” misinformation will expand to Germany and India after promising results from a pilot project in Eastern Europe. https://t.co/DfGXF7UVlN — The Associated Press (@AP) February 13, 2023

Beth Goldberg, head of research and development at Jigsaw, an incubator division of Google stated that “Using ads as a vehicle to counter a disinformation technique is pretty novel. And we’re excited about the results.”

The report further states:

While belief in falsehoods and conspiracy theories isn’t new, the speed and reach of the internet has given them a heightened power. When catalyzed by algorithms, misleading claims can discourage people from getting vaccines, spread authoritarian propaganda, foment distrust in democratic institutions and spur violence.

It also notes that ‘fact checks’ by the likes of AP “aren’t read by everyone, and won’t convince those already distrustful of traditional journalism.”

“Content moderation by tech companies is another response, but it only drives misinformation elsewhere, while prompting cries of censorship and bias,” the report continues.

As reported by Infowars last year, in its testing of the “prebunking” scheme, Google used a video created by Infowars producer Greg Reese, and admitted that the goal is to make people immune to anti-establishment figures such as Alex Jones.

“The Holy Grail will be: can we actually measure, in the moment, if you’re able to apply that prebunking lesson and recall it a week later when you see Alex Jones using emotional language?” Goldberg told The Verge, adding “I’m not sure that we will get significantly closer in the near term.”

Critics argues that the scheme is more insidious than overt censorship because it seeks to reengineer how people think by feeding them establishment approved narratives on what is acceptable thought.

The AP report even compares the “prebunking” videos to vaccines, noting that “the effects of the videos eventually wears off, requiring the use of periodic “booster” videos.”

“Prebunking could help communities reach a kind of herd immunity when it comes to misinformation, limiting its spread and impact,” it adds.

Sander van der Linden, a University of Cambridge professor who worked with Google to develop the scheme declared “You can think of misinformation as a virus. It spreads. It lingers. It can make people act in certain ways.”

“Some people develop symptoms, some do not. So: if it spreads and acts like a virus, then maybe we can figure out how to inoculate people,” van der Linden added.

The move by Google comes after recent revelations about the Global Disinformation Index, an extensive effort to blacklist sources of information and news determined to be ‘disinformation’.

The Global Disinformation Index, a British organization with two affiliated U.S. nonprofit groups, is feeding blacklists to ad companies with the intent of defunding and shutting down websites peddling alleged “disinformation,” the Washington Examiner reported.

This same “disinformation” group has received $330,000 from two State Department-backed entities linked to the highest levels of government, raising concerns from First Amendment lawyers and members of Congress.

So what they are saying is that they are going to censor opinions that they decide to declare as misinformation. Democracy is dead. — Kurt Rivers (@KurtRokka) February 13, 2023

That is an excellent way to say censor! — J😺 (@ZeroKool_Aid) February 13, 2023

So controlling a narrative before it’s able to be discussed? Who says google gets to decide what we believe in? — Henry (@Henry_gden22) February 13, 2023

AP fails to note that 'misinformation' is whatever google says it is. AP consistently promotes misinformation that helps Democrats and hurts conservatives. — burrt (@burrttt) February 13, 2023

How do we know what is misinformation and what isn't at this point ? So we are supposed to take the words of men we don't know that what is being said is misinformation? Who are these people and what gives them a right to determine what is misinformation and what isn't ? — Ultra MAGA American (@hairybeaver78) February 13, 2023