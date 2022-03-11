Google Lite: DuckDuckGo Announces Purge of Independent Media – “Only MSM Allowed”

DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg has announced that the search engine will begin purging all independent media outlets from the platform and will replace them with “trusted” mainstream media outlets instead.
“Like so many others I am sickened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the gigantic humanitarian crisis it continues to create. #StandWithUkraine️,” Weinberg tweeted on Wednesday. “At DuckDuckGo, we’ve been rolling out search updates that down-rank sites associated with Russian disinformation.”
“In addition to down-ranking sites associated with disinformation, we also often place news modules and information boxes at the top of DuckDuckGo search results (where they are seen and clicked the most) to highlight quality information for rapidly unfolding topics,” he added.
Information Liberation reports: Weinberg arrogantly lectured users who voiced opposition to his new censorship scheme.
The only quality search engine which doesn’t censor content based off political views now is Russia’s Yandex (at least if you’re outside Russia).
Weinberg evidently paused ties with Yandex a week or so ago:
DuckDuckGo’s search results have gone to s**t over the past two years because they mostly just index Bing results (the two companies have a deal together).
Microsoft announced in late February that they’re going to manually demote RT and Sputnik in Bing search results, ban their apps from the Microsoft Store and ban them from advertising on their network.
Whether Weinberg is taking some “principled” stand against “Russian disinfo” or just following Microsoft’s lead because his site is mostly just a Bing scraper is not clear.
Weinberg told the New York Times last month that his company is now operating as a snitch for Bing.
Last year, the popular Twitter account Libs Of TikTok posted emails purportedly from DuckDuckGo said to demonstrate that the company discriminates against white men.
The Gateway Pundit reported that they reached out to DuckDuckGo for comment on the allegations but they did not respond. Libs Of TikTok got suspended from Twitter temporarily just for posting the screenshots.
Weinberg had no issue with going on RT in 2015 to promote his website.
Now that the winds have changed and DuckDuckGo has surged in popularity he has assimilated into the Borg.
