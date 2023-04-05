‘Google Is Illuminati’: David Bowie’s Final Internet Post Eerily Prophesied 2023

David Bowie was a regular contributor on bowie.com, the forum at his official website, and his final message, written just weeks before he died in 2016, contained a prophetic warning about the future of humanity.

Writing under his pen name “sailor”, Bowie revealed that “Google is Illuminati” and warned that if we allow Google to run the internet and control the flow of all information, then the elites will turn society into a “fascist dystopia.”

Seven years after he wrote the message on his deathbed, Bowie’s warning for humanity appears more prophetic than ever before.

“Google’s motto is b.s. They are destroying the most glorious gift humanity was granted in the last 300 years. Google is illuminati. Illuminati is google. The future under google is a fascist dystopia, their way or the highway, no room for dissidents, no room for free speech. Google is a boot stomping on your face for eternity. sailor.“

Bowie also warned that the internet search engine has been infiltrated by the global elite in part of their plan to enslave humanity. Another message from Bowie, written in the same forum thread, read:

“Google are deep state. Forget about conventional wars, forget about spies, forget about intelligence agencies, forget about all of that. It’s all about the internet and google run the internet. They decide how you feel, what you think, what information you can and can’t look at, and ultimately who does and doesn’t have a voice. sailor.”

Always ahead of the curve, Bowie embraced the internet during the 1990s. He believed it was an ideal platform for individual and creative freedom. In 1998 he launched BowieNet, an internet service provider, offering dial up access to the new and exciting online world of freedom and possibility.

At a time when major corporations were still struggling to comprehend the importance of the internet, Bowie had a clear vision for the future. BowieNet offered uncensored access to the internet, and he was excited by the possibilities of cyberspace being free of censorship and regulations.

“If I was 19 again, I’d bypass music and go right to the internet,” he said at the time. In the 90s Bowie understood that a revolution was coming, however BowieNet closed in 2006, and his vision of the future of the internet became decidedly darker.

The personal freedom promised by the early incarnation of the internet had been replaced by something resembling the Illuminati prison for humanity.

Eighteen months after his death, Bowie’s final warning to humanity about Google and the Illuminati has proved to be as prophetic as his previous claims about the internet.

Google is currently under fire for clamping down on free speech, censoring the internet, and siding with the elites and the New World Order.

Bowie believed that the internet is not just a tool or a medium. The old world and the new world of the internet have merged, becoming reality. Whoever controls the internet controls everything.

In 2023, Bowie’s final warning for humanity appears more prophetic than ever. Klaus Schwab recently admitted that “whoever controls AI, will control everything.”

And the WEF has been working hand-in-glove with Google for decades now. Here is Klaus Schwab in conversation with Sergei Brin, the Google co-founder, casually letting slip that everyone will have brain implants in the future as part of a vast control matrix.

For the record, Sergei Brin was just issued a subpoena by the U.S. Virgin Islands on Friday as part of the Jeffrey Epstein-JPMorgan investigation. But you probably didn’t hear about that because Google and the WEF are determined to suppress news that exposes the globalist elite’s deep ties with Epstein and other pedophiles.

Google and the social media giants have been suppressing content from alternative news outlets that publish information that doesn’t suit their agenda. They claim they are doing this to create a better world.

But history suggests their attempts at selling us a liberal utopia is a trap.

As Bowie warned, free speech is essential, and political discourse is central to democracy. By censoring opponents and taking away their right to express themselves in society, Google and the globalist elite are driving humanity towards a fascist dystopia.

