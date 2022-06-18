Google Infiltrated By ‘Doomsday Cult’ Accused of Sex Trafficking

Google has been infiltrated by a Californian “doomsday cult” whose members believe humanity exists in a state of “waking sleep”. The cult also has a long history of sex trafficking.

According to The New York Times, the Fellowship of Friends is a “cult-like religious sect” that’s infiltrated Google headquarters in San Francisco, gaining control in the corridors of power.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The Fellowship of Friends was founded in California in 1970 by Robert Earl Burton, who engaged in bizarre sex rituals, is alleged to have slept with one hundred people per day during “love fests”, ordered all pregnant women to have abortions, and preyed on young males.

Now Burton’s group has reportedly gained a powerful position at Google, the world’s most powerful company, and has started to hiring more members of the “cult-like sect”. According to the New York Times investigation, this process has been happening for years.

The Fellowship of Friends was founded by Robert Earl Burton (right) in 1970

Robert Earl Burton and the Fellowship of Friends

The Sun report: A former Google employee is now suing over the situation. Former Google employee Kevin Lloyd told the NYT: “Once you become aware of this, you become responsible.”

That’s why Lloyd is putting a legal case against Google.

He’s using a lawyer that won $6.5 million for a client who claimed she hadn’t been promoted because she wasn’t a member of the Fellowship of Friends.

It’s unclear how many Google employees are actually members of the Fellowship.

The group is also known as Living Presence and the Fourth Way School.

It has faced multiple damning accusations in the past and the new lawsuit accuses it of having a history of sex trafficking.

The Fellowship was founded by Robert Earl Burton in 1970.

He predicted that civilization is doomed and his group aims to form a new civilization after the one we know now is over.

We reached out to Google for comment and a spokesperson told us: “We have long-standing employee and supplier policies in place to prevent discrimination and conflicts of interest, and we take those seriously.

“It’s against the law to ask for the religious affiliations of those who work for us or for our suppliers, but we’ll of course thoroughly look into these allegations for any irregularities or improper contracting practices.

“If we find evidence of policy violations, we will take action.

“We investigated the concerns Mr. Lloyd raised in his lawsuit, and confirmed that his vendor assignment ended due to well-documented performance issues.”