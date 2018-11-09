Google Tells Court Free Speech Is ‘Disastrous’ For Society

Google executives have argued that free speech would have “disastrous practical consequences” for society, in a stunning court document filed with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The court case centers around Google’s censorship of conservative website PragerU.

PragerU has taken Google to court, arguing their first amendment rights were being stifled by the Tech giant.

Natural News reports: In their statement, Google makes it clear they do not want to be held to the standard of the First Amendment.

Google refuses to change for its users; Google refuses to guarantee users an equal platform for freedom of speech.

The anti-American behemoth refuses to enforce the First Amendment across their services because this “would undermine important content regulation.”

Google stated, “If they are bound by the same First Amendment rules that apply to the government, YouTube and other service providers would lose much of their ability to protect their users against offensive or objectionable content — including pornography, hate speech, personal attacks, and terrorist propaganda.”

U.S. should appoint third-party judicial commission to review censorship cases

Google should still remain in control over its own content regulation, but the United States should appoint a third party commission to review Google’s actions when complaints of political, business, and ideological censorship are brought forth.

With so much power over information and with mounting complaints of censorship coming against Google, it is imperative that a judicial review committee hold Google accountable when they are violating the free speech rights of people on the internet.

According to their legal statement, Google still believes their company can discriminate on the basis of political viewpoints, because they “can’t be forced to change.”

What Google does not understand is that, with the proper legal oversight, their monopoly can be forced to operate more fairly, without engaging in anti-competitive practices that benefit their own agendas and the goals of their highly influential friends.

People and organizations that are censored by Google deserve the right to bring forth their case and have their voice be heard.

Google can be forced to respect people’s First Amendment rights and can be legally required to correct their algorithms when they are using their technology to abuse content creators, advertisers, and search engine users. The rule of law should be upheld.