Google Caught Deleting Dr. Robert Malone’s Exposé of ‘Mass Formation Psychosis’

Google have been caught red-handed this week quietly scrubbing hundreds of thousands of references to Dr. Robert Malone’s exposé of ‘mass formation psychosis’.

Following Dr. Malone’s explosive appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast on Friday, millions of users began searching the internet for more information on his brilliant work as hundreds of independent publishers wrote stories covering it too.

However, despite this surge of interest and new material, Google decided to promote an obscure, old video “debunking” Dr. Robert Malone for people who searched the phrase “mass formation psychosis.”

Google has now made this random guy’s video attacking Dr Malone on Mass Formation Psychosis the top result when you search for it



On DuckDuck it comes right up at the top pic.twitter.com/5uVRs100KB — Mass Formation Poso (@JackPosobiec) January 1, 2022

Thelibertydaily.com reports: Even if we discard the indisputable fact that the guy in the video is a mental lightweight while attempting to attack the inventor of the mRNA technology that powers the jabs, we can’t find any algorithmic reason for his video to be ranked at the top, well ahead of actual experts in mass formation psychosis. This is a manual action, a direct hit-job by Google against Dr. Malone and his warnings about the injections.

Meanwhile, the same search on DuckDuckGo lists Dr. Malone’s detailed Substack article about the phenomenon at the top. Well done!

Big Tech and mainstream media are dead-set on defending every penny of Big Pharma’s massive vaccine windfall. That should tell you all you need to know about what really motivates Google to do what they do.