Google Bans Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ App Due to ‘Lack of Censorship’

Google has banned Donald Trump’s free speech app ‘Truth Social’ due to the fact that it doesn’t censor Americans severely enough.

Truth Social, which was rolled out earlier this year, is one of the most downloaded social media apps in the world on Apple’s iPhone.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Though huge numbers of Android phone users have pre-ordered the Truth Social app through Google’s Play Store, the far-left Big Tech giant has refused to release the new social media platform for download, over a lack of censorship.

Infowars.com reports: According to an Axios report, Google says that they “notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies in their current app submission and reiterated that having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play.”

In plain terms, Google is telling Truth Social that their app will remain off limits in the Play Store until they follow suit with Big Tech and censor free speech.

Truth Social, which was rolled out earlier this year, is among the most downloaded apps in the world on Apple’s iPhone, ranking in the top 25 for the month of August 2022. In the first two weeks following its February release on the App Store, Truth Social was downloaded by a whopping 2 million users.

The platform, which resembles Twitter before the rampant censorship, is backed by President Trump and former US Rep. Devin Nunes serves as its CEO.

Despite Google’s censorship demands, Truth Social has already been criticized by its users for slapping their posts with “sensitive material” labels and the like, in an apparent effort to please the big tech oligarchs keeping them off the app markets.

After being banned from platforms like Twitter and Facebook in January of 2021 when they openly colluded with Democrats to stifle the speech of a sitting US President, Trump has used the platform to release public statements and communicate with the American people.

Following the Biden FBI’s recent raid on President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, the 45th President took to Truth Social several times to make public revelations regarding FBI misconduct, accusing them of planting evidence in his home.

An estimated 44% of US adults are said to use Android phones, thereby barring them from downloading Truth Social and seeing the 45th President’s response to the historic raid, which has been compared to the actions of a third-world dictatorship.

The refusal of Google to allow its users to download Truth Social resembles their targeting of other platforms deemed conservative by left-wing big tech oligarchs.

Following the January 6th demonstrations against election fraud, Google and Apple moved in unison to boot Parler from their app stores. That platform was widely mocked for using Amazon servers, rendering it useless when Amazon joined other tech giants in shutting them down.

Gab, which is perhaps the only true free speech platform in existence, has long been banned by Apple and Google alike for the refusal of its founder, Andrew Torba, to compromise on his Christian beliefs and pro-American freedom stances. Alongside big tech, corporate media has taken a hardline anti-Gab position, frequently targeting the popular platform with hit pieces.