‘You Will Be Going To Jail For Treason!’ Chaos As Patriots SHUT DOWN ‘Liar’ Schiff’s Town Hall Speech

A town hall hosted by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) erupted on Saturday after conservatives accused the House Intelligence Committee chairman of “treason” and being a “liar,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Around a dozen Trump supporters attended the event in Glendale, California to discuss the House’s recent recognition of the Armenian Genocide. Scattered throughout the audience, the protesters began yelling “Liar!” at the de facto ringleader of House Democrats’ ongoing efforts to impeach President Trump.

After some aggressive shushing from Schiff’s Californian supporters, the audience members yelling at Schiff removed their jackets, revealing pro-Trump shirts. One of them then asserted, “you should go to f*ckin’ jail … you will be going to jail, for treason.”

“This man is a f*ckin’ liar!” shouted another.

Watch:

The outburst lasted around 15 minutes, before the event continued. Three Glendale police officers were present, and no arrests or injuries were reported.

he event was organized by the Armenian National Committee of America — Western Region to thank the U.S. House of Representatives for recently passing a resolution affirming its recognition of the Armenian genocide and celebrating the U.S. Senate’s passage of the resolution. The measure’s passage is considered a rebuke to Trump, who had sought its delay, and to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had lobbied the White House to block the designation. The Turkish government disputes that a genocide took place. Erdogan, in an Oval Office visit last month, warned of dire consequences for the Washington-Ankara relationship if the “genocide” term were to be formalized. The Senate resolution declared it U.S. policy “to commemorate the Armenian Genocide through official recognition and remembrance” and “reject efforts to enlist, engage, or otherwise associate the United States government with denial of the Armenian Genocide or any other genocide.” -LA Times

“I was grateful for the opportunity to share in the community’s celebration of the historic passage of the Armenian Genocide resolution in both the House and Senate, and thankful for the recognition of the efforts of so many people who made this day possible,” Schiff said in a statement following the event.

“Unfortunately, some came to the event with the intent to disrupt, but the Armenian community has had to overcome far greater challenges along the road to recognition than to be deterred by a few angry voices.“

There are more than just a few, from what we gather.