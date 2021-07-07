Go Woke, Get Looted: Pro-BLM Neiman Marcus LOOTED In San Fransisco

Despite bending over backwards to appease Black Lives Matter, clothing store Neiman Marcus was looted by at least 10 criminals in San Fransisco yesterday evening.

“Victims of systemic oppression were filmed taking food for their families (hidden in expensive handbags) out of Neiman Marcus during a flash looting on Monday evening in San Francisco,” journalist Chris Menahan writes.

“The oppressed peoples, who clearly live in constant fear that they could be killed by racist white police at any moment for any reason over the most minor of slights, could be seen making their getaway in what appeared to be three nice, newer-model sedans.”

A video clip of the robbery shows scared ‘woke’ security guards filming the robbery on their phones from across the street as the African American criminals make an easy getaway with expensive designer outfits.

Exclusive: Video of Neiman Marcus getting robbed by 10 ppl this evening in San Francisco! San Francisco is lawlessness personified! Thank you Chesa Boudin and mayor and our supervisors who all love and support these dumb and dangerous policies implemented by the DA! pic.twitter.com/mMznzYqDua — Asian Crime Report (@activeasian) July 6, 2021

Summit.news reports: Shockingly, Neiman Marcus was targeted despite prostrating itself for Black Lives Matter after their stores were looted last year in honor of George Floyd.

Over the weekend, the #neimanmarcus community, including our associates, customers, and friends, painted messages of support and hope on our Downtown Dallas store, spreading our message of love. #sharelove #fightracism #blacklivesmatter https://t.co/Aw5qEYTYM6 — Neiman Marcus Group (@NMGNewsroom) June 10, 2020

“This is an opportunity to bring beauty to our city and our communities, to show Neiman’s support to the Black Lives Matter movement, and to let our voices be heard that we are fighting racism and injustice with love and kindness,” said Amber Seikaly, vice president of communications.

Go woke, get looted – again.

Exclusive pics of the robbery! Thx to my follower who was inside the store shopping at the time! pic.twitter.com/UEJ6SshVxN — Asian Crime Report (@activeasian) July 6, 2021

As we highlighted back in April, despite having donated $200 million dollars to Black Lives Matter causes in the past year, Footlocker saw more of its stores looted in Minnesota in response to the police killing of Daunte Wright.

Chick-fil-A in Philadelphia was also cleaned out by rioters last October just months after the company’s CEO Dan Cathy shined a black rapper’s shoes in a pro-Black Lives Matter PR stunt.

Out of control looting across San Francisco has become commonplace after the passage of Prop 47 in November 2014, which “reduced penalties for most cases of drug possession, and for nonviolent thefts of property worth $950 or less, from felonies to misdemeanors, punishable by months in county jail instead of years in state prison.”

17 Walgreens have had to close their doors over the past 5 years due to the relentless robberies.

“The law is hailed as a huge success by leftists because it reduced the black-white arrest gap,” writes Menahan.