Glutton for Punishment: Hillary Clinton to Run for President a THIRD Time

Hillary Clinton is gearing up for a third run for the White House, according to insiders who say the former Secretary of State feels “empowered” by the recent Roger Stone indictment.

The twice-failed presidential nominee has talked to several people in her inner circle about becoming the 2020 Democratic nominee, saying “look, I’m not closing the doors to this,” CNN’s Jeff Zeleny reports.

Thehill.com reports: “I’m told by three people that as recently as this week, she was telling people that look, given all this news from the indictments, particularly the Roger Stone indictment, she talked to several people, saying ‘look, I’m not closing the doors to this,’ ” Zeleny said.

“It does not mean that there’s a campaign-in-waiting, or a plan in the works,” he continued.

The former secretary of State has previously not ruled out another presidential bid, saying last October that she would “like to be president.”

Zeleny added that Clinton believes running “could be a possibility,” given that she won the popular vote over President Trump in 2016 and that several former Trump associates have been indicted in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in that election.

Most recently, Trump’s longtime adviser, Roger Stone, was indicted Friday on seven counts as part of that investigation.

“Most losing presidential candidates never totally close the doors to running for president, something that’s really hard to do. So I put this in the category,” Zeleny said.

“But I think we have to at least leave our mind open to the possibility that she is still talking about it,” he added. “She wants to take on Trump. Could she win a Democratic primary to do it? I don’t know the answer to that.”