GLOVES ARE OFF: Joe Biden Vows to ‘Defeat the NRA’

Joe Biden vowed to “defeat the NRA” in a recent statement recognizing the tenth anniversary of Gabby Giffords’ shooting.

Biden’s statement revisited the details of the attack, which left six dead and others wounded in 2011.

In his statement, Biden praised Giffords for her relentless pursuit to ban guns following her ordeal.

The statement reads:

“As President, I pledge to continue to work together with Congresswoman Giffords, and with survivors, families, and advocates across the country, to defeat the NRA and end the epidemic of gun violence in America.”

Washingtontimes.com reports: “Like so many survivors of violence, Gabby has turned tragedy into purpose, working with other leaders across the country to transform the fight for gun safety reform from a cause to a movement,” the president-elect wrote. “Every day she fights to make our communities safer and move us closer to our goal of a nation free from gun violence.”

The NRA responded to Mr. Biden in a tweet Sunday urging gun owners to “stay vigilant” in defending their right to bear arms under the incoming administration.

“On Friday, Biden pledged to DEFEAT THE NRA,” the group wrote. “Biden wants to ban our semi-auto rifles, tax our guns/mags & more. He knows the only thing standing in his way to DISMANTLE THE 2ND AMENDMENT is NRA. Gun owners must stay vigilant & be engaged in elections and the legislative process.”

As president, Mr. Biden has promised to ban the manufacture and sale of so-called “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines, as well as institute a national buyback program so owners of existing “weapons of war” can either sell them to the government or register them under the National Firearms Act, according to his campaign website.