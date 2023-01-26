Globalist Bill Gates Demands China Must Be Granted ‘Strong Role In World Governance’

January 26, 2023 Baxter Dmitry News, World 2
Globalist billionaire Bill Gates claimed China’s rise has been “a huge win for the world” and must be granted a “strong role in world governance” in a Monday interview about the future of the world order.

Gates was speaking at the Lowy Institute, an Australia-based international policy think tank, according to its website.

“I tend to see China’s rise as a huge win for the world. I mean, that’s 20 percent of humanity,” Gates said. “China is a very innovative country, very important, you know, arguably the number two innovator, but the distance [from the US] is unbelievable.”

Gates added that in the near future “middle income countries, including China and India, need to play a strong role in world governance.”

Gates’ endorsement of China as world leader echoes recent comments made by Klaus Schwab and George Soros, both of whom have stated explicitly that China must lead the New World Order. WATCH:

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab praised China as a model for the transformation of the world during an appearance on Chinese television.

Schwab’s praise for China echoes words uttered by George Soros during a disturbing interview with the Financial Times.

George Soros laid out the global elites’ plan for ushering in what he called “a New World Order” during the interview. According to Soros, China must lead this New World Order, “creating it and owning it,” in the same way the United States “owns the current order.”

