Globalist President Joseph R. Biden vowed to “defend every inch of NATO territory” while steadfastly refusing to secure the US southern border from invasion by illegal aliens, terrorists and enemies of the United States.
Biden traveled to Poland this week to inspect the NATO border with Ukraine where he met with US troops. Yet Biden as president has never inspected our southern border, where illegal migrants continue flooding into the nation.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
According to President Biden, European NATO land is worth the sacrifice of American blood, while American soil is not.
Last week Biden openly pledged his allegiance to the New World Order, sending mainstream media and fact checkers into fits of apoplexy and denial.
Per Breitbart: Under Biden’s presidency, 1.7 million illegal immigrants were encountered in 2021 by border agents along the southwest border. And more than 2 million migrants have also been apprehended at the border.
Despite the invasion at the southern border, Biden traveled to Europe this week and spoke about the mounting energy crisis created in large part by his policies. In the U.S., the average price of gas ($4.24) has increased by about 70 cents since Russia invaded Ukraine. But gas prices had already risen by about $1.00 since Biden assumed office and waged war on American energy independence.
According to Yardeni Research, Biden’s war on American energy could annually cost households an additional $2,000. The research firm also reported Biden’s 40-year-high inflation will cost consumers an extra $1,000 at the grocery store. Biden’s policies will therefore likely cost American workers an extra $3,000 in 2022.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Globalist Biden Vows To Defend ‘Every Inch’ of NATO Soil, Refuses To Defend US Southern Border - March 27, 2022
- Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins, Who Was Working To Expose Big Pharma, Found Dead - March 26, 2022
- 26-Year-Old Man’s Lung Collapses After Jogging 2.5 Miles Wearing Face Mask - March 26, 2022