Globalist Banker Says ‘Ban on Cash’ Will Give Central Banks ‘Absolute Control’ Over Your Money

The General Manager of the Bank of International Settlements, known as the “Central Bank of Central Banks,” has issued a disturbing warning about the future of the financial surveillance state and its plans for a cashless society.

According to Augustin Carstens, central banks will soon have “absolute control” of everyone’s money and the “technology to enforce that.”

The video in which Carstens issues the threat has gone viral after announcements by the Biden Administration and other governments regarding the development of Central Bank Digital Currencies. Known as CBDCs for short, the currencies are federally-issued but take the form of crypto, and are being promoted as a means to usher in a cashless society.

By banning cash and using CBDCs, Carstens boasts, governments and their financial oligarchs will not only be able to track purchases globally and see exactly who’s buying what, but they’ll also be able to fulfill their longtime goal of having “absolute control” over financial transactions.

“We don’t know who’s using a $100 bill today and we don’t know who’s using a 1,000 peso bill today,” the globalist banker said, bemoaning the anonymity of cash.

“The key difference with the CBDC is the central bank will have absolute control on the rules and regulations that will determine the use of that expression of central bank liability,” Carstens said.

“And also we will have the technology to enforce that,” he added.

Watch the video below:

National File report: Carsten’s plans to seize control of the wallets of the world resemble those touted by American figures like Joe Biden, who earlier this year signed an executive order seizing control of cryptocurrencies and laying the groundwork to turn America into a cashless society.

Under Biden’s order, the federal government of the United States will work to design a functioning, centralized cryptocurrency.

Just last month, Biden’s Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced that the government-led cryptocurrency ordered by Biden will “not be anonymous.”

Much like in the plans revealed by Agustin Carstens, under the Biden Administration’s federal cryptocurrency, transactions will be tracked and government agents will theoretically have knowledge of every item purchased by American citizens.