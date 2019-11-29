Globalist Angela Merkel: We MUST Limit Your Free Speech

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivered an emotional speech to parliament this week, urging MPs to help her severely restrict free speech in Germany.

The globalist leader argued that the government must strip away the free speech rights of citizens in order to make Germany “more free.”

“For those who claim they can no longer express their opinion, I say this to them: If you express and pronounced opinion, you must live with the fact that you will be contradicted. Expressing an opinion does not come at zero cost. But freedom of expression has its limits. Those limits begin where hatred is spread. They begin where the dignity of other people is violated. This house will and must oppose extreme speech. Otherwise our society will no longer be the free society that it was.”

That’s not quite how free speech works, Ms Merkel.