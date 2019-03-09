Global Warming Is The “The Greatest Scam In History” Says Greenpeace Founder

Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore has called global warming “the greatest scam in history” and denounced the use of “fear and guilt” to push the message.

Moore, who recently made headlines for calling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a “pompous little twit”, said that climate change is a “complete hoax and scam,” which has been “taking over science with superstition and a kind of toxic combination of religion and political ideology.”

His message echoes the words of the late Weather Channel founder, John Coleman, who also called global warming “the greatest scam in history.”

RT reports: “The climate catastrophe is strictly a fear campaign – well, fear and guilt,” Moore told Breitbart radio host Rebecca Mansour. “You’re afraid you’re killing your children because you’re driving them in your SUV and emitting carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and you feel guilty for doing that. There’s no stronger motivation than those two.”

“This abomination that is occurring today in the climate issue is the biggest threat to the enlightenment that has occurred since Galileo.”

“Nothing else comes close,” Moore insisted, likening the contemporary environmental movement to “a toxic mix of ideology, of politics and religion.”

“CO2 is the food for life! It’s not pollution,” the would-be heretic declared, claiming that the use of fossil fuels had actually “saved life from an early demise” because CO2 had been declining since the last ice age, with barely enough for the earth’s plant life to sustain itself, until humanity stepped into the breach during the Industrial Revolution.

Moore, who founded the pioneering environmental activist group almost 50 years ago to protest nuclear war, met with an outpouring of support from conservatives and weary Democrats alike, after tweeting a scathing rebuke earlier this week to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose quixotic Green New Deal has become the standard-bearer of the 21st century environmental movement. He continued along those lines, criticizing the anti-climate-change movement for “co-opting and corrupting” politicians and allowing the environment to be treated as a political football without understanding of the meaning behind the rhetoric.

Democrats “might as well have signed a suicide pact,” Moore said. “Not just for their political future, but for the future of the economy of the US, for all these people to be piling on the Green New Deal, which is a complete and utter ridiculous document.”

But Moore reserved his harshest words for the Sunrise Movement he believes is backing Ocasio-Cortez.

“They’re brainwashing these children into thinking the world is coming to an end in 10 years. There’s got to be billionaires behind this. I want to know who they are. I think we need to hunt them down.”