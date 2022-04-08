Global Uprising Against ‘New World Order’ Accelerating As Millions Reject Tyranny

Millions of people worldwide are rising up against the ‘New World Order’ and rejecting tyranny, lockdowns, corruption and perversion – all of which define the global elitists who are desperately trying to hold onto power.

In Peru, the revolt against inflation caused by printing money is are now spreading to other countries. In Shanghai, the draconian lockdowns that have seen the government murdering the pets of “covid-positive” residents are causing citizens to reject the authoritairan regime.

Naturalnews.com reports: In America, the perverted, child-grooming school boards are being taken over by commonsense parents who are removing the perverts from power, and in Florida, Gov. DeSantis has signed a law that forbids the grooming of children in public schools. (This has caused numerous pedophile perverts pretending to be teachers to publicly claim they will leave Florida and move to New York so they can prey on children there, by the way. Good riddance!)

Across the world, vaccine mandates are being rejected (as just happened in Germany), mask mandates are being taken down and people are speaking out against the corruption and tyranny of their national leaders. In the United States, there is now open talk of the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, a quagmire of damning evidence that will likely lead to the criminal indictments of both Hunter and Joe Biden.

Even tyrants can’t get away with abusing the people forever

After two years of suffering under covid and now watching fuel and food prices skyrocket, many people have reached their limit of abuse. In the months ahead, you are going to see a rapid, global explosion in protests and riots as people lash out against the abject corruption and criminality of their political leaders.

Naturally, some people will remain brainwashed about the reasons why food and energy prices are skyrocketing, but for an increasing number of people, the delusions will be shattered and they will quickly come to realize they’ve been lied to this entire time.

It is this “awakening” moment that terrifies the powers that be. This is why they are trying to accelerate mass starvation, thermonuclear war and a global fiat currency collapse — because they are trying to kill off billions of people before those billions come to their senses and rise up against the globalist crime cartel.

Now, it’s a race against time: Will humanity awaken quickly enough to tear down the anti-human crime cartel that currently runs the world? Or will humanity remain in a hypnotic slumber while the serpents of the WEF and globalism slither into strangulation position and squeeze the life out of them?